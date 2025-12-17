KANGAR, Dec 17 — A Civil Defence personnel pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing his position to approve a service contract for his wife, leading to an unlawful financial gain of RM7,350 in August 2016.

Mohd Ruhaizul Md Isa @ Mansor, 45, entered the plea after the charge was read out to him before Judge Datuk Nu’aman Mahmud Zuhudi.

According to the charge, he is accused of using his authority as an assistant officer with the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) to approve Government Order L0111800301160124, and endorse a payment voucher B0737 for a food and beverage service, provided by Sinar Rizki Barakah Resources, a company owned by his wife.

The service was related to the provision of meals for the Rank Insignia Ceremony and the launch of the CDERT-C for Perlis APM and the offence was allegedly committed between August 28 and 30, 2016, at the Perlis APM office.

The charge framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, provides a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The court set bail at RM5,000 with one Malaysian surety, and fixed next mention on January 19, 2026, for document submission.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Fariz Abdul Hamid and S. Sujatha, while Mohd Ruhaizul was represented by counsel Syed Muhammad Anwar Syed Lokman Hakim. — Bernama