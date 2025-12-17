KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — A married couple pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a company over the supply of cattle feed to Iran, resulting in a loss of more than RM400,000.

Heng Vie Yet and her husband, Wong Hun Boon, both aged 51 and directors of Stillwater Venture Sdn Bhd (Stillwater), were jointly charged with cheating dairy products supplier Novin Roshd Shahran Foudeh by misleading the company into believing that Stillwater could supply 85 metric tonnes of cattle feed to Iran.

Their actions prompted the dairy products supplier to deposit a total of €105,295 (RM488,197.60) into the bank account of Stillwater as a 70 per cent down payment, which the latter would not have done so if it had not been deceived.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank on Jalan Klang Lama here, between July 1, 2024 and December 12, 2024, under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and whipping and a fine if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the couple bail of RM20,000 with one surety each and also ordered them to report to a nearby police station once a month.

The court set January 23 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zul Hilmi Latif represented the prosecution, while the couple was unrepresented. — Bernama