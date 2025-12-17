KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a farewell courtesy call from Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar at his office in Putrajaya today.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Mohd Nizam.

“Thank you for your service, leadership and unwavering dedication throughout your service with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) in the interest of the nation’s sovereignty and security,” Anwar posted on Facebook.

Previously, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed that Mohd Nizam is due for mandatory retirement on reaching 60 years old next year.

He also confirmed that Mohd Nizam’s retirement has no connection whatsoever with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Ops Sohor investigations

Mohd Nizam is scheduled to begin leave on January 1, 2026, before his mandatory retirement in August. — Bernama