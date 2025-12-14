KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous heavy rain expected to affect several states until Thursday (December 18).

In a statement today, MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said severe continuous rainfall is forecast across Kelantan and Terengganu.

The same level of warning has been issued for parts of Pahang, namely Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, as well as Mersing and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

Meanwhile, a continuous rain warning at the alert level has been issued for Perak (Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru) over the same period.

Mohd Hisham said an alert-level continuous rain warning is also expected to remain in effect until Tuesday (December 16) for several areas in Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

The public is advised to monitor the latest weather updates through the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca app, MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms, or by contacting the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama