ALOR SETAR, Feb 7 — Pakatan Harapan is expected to finalise its approach and strategy for the next Melaka, Johor and Sarawak state elections.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the PH Secretariat Council, which met last week, had instructed the coalition’s election committee to begin early preparations, including formulating strategies for the upcoming polls.

“Among the matters to be considered is whether the current Unity Government cooperation model, involving Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan under one administration, will be adopted for the coming state elections,” he told reporters here today.

He said all proposals and approaches would be presented in a strategic paper currently being prepared by the election committee, which is expected to be completed within one to two months.

Earlier, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also co-chairman of the Kedah State Development Action Council, visited the Kedah Regional Development Authority (Keda) Business Facilities Centre project site here. — Bernama