KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Several major roads in the Kuala Lumpur city centre will be temporarily closed today to make way for the 2026 MotoGP Season Launch.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would close the roads in stages from 2 pm to midnight to ensure the smooth running of the event and the safety of road users and the public.

He said Jalan Ampang will be fully closed for traffic on the entry and exit routes from Jalan P. Ramlee or Yap Kwan Seng intersections to the Jalan Mayang intersection and for entry routes from the Jalan P. Ramlee intersection to Jalan Persiaran KLCC.

“The full closure of Jalan P. Ramlee near KLCC will affect the stretch from the Jalan Ampang intersection to the Jalan Pinang intersection,” he said in a statement yesterday.

As such, Mohd Zamzuri advised the public to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes and always follow the instructions of police and traffic officers on duty.

“The launch of the 2026 MotoGP season across the iconic landscape of Kuala Lumpur city not only marks the start of the world’s prestigious motorsports season but also aims to promote Kuala Lumpur as a modern, dynamic and competitive global destination.

“The Royal Malaysia Police seeks the public’s cooperation and understanding for for any inconvenience caused by the road closures,” he said. — Bernama