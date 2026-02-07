HULU KELANG, Feb 7 — Selangor PKR members should work to help the party win seats in Selangor in the next election, and help secure a second term for party president and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

Amirudin, who is Selangor PKR chief and the state menteri besar, suggested that plans could start as soon as Ramadan, and roll out the ideas after the fasting month to ensure the party retains victory in the state election.

He said he would personally check after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to see if party members are actively putting the plans into motion, like creating new divisions and raising public awareness that the country’s achievements are due to policies by the prime minister and PKR.

“If we deliver in the state of Selangor, we will succeed in defending the state of Selangor and we will succeed in bringing and continuing the second-term leadership of the prime minister in Putrajaya,” Amirudin, who is also the PKR vice-president told delegates in his speech at the Selangor PKR convention at the MPAJ Convention Centre here.

Earlier in his speech, he noted how PKR and Pakatan Harapan had bounced back in 2022 from lacklustre state election results in Johor and Melaka, with PH garnering the most number of seats in the 15th general election in 2022 and with Anwar also appointed as prime minister.

But Amirudin reminded Selangor PKR members of the dangers of remaining in their comfort zone.

He urged members to start the year by being clear on the need to ensure PKR continues to be strong in Selangor and “win back the seats we lost in the state elections and win to form the government in the election to come”.

He said party members should also be clear about the party’s goal of contributing the targeted 12 or 14 seats in the upcoming elections, reminding them that both Anwar’s second-term as PM and PH’s fifth term of governing Selangor are at stake.

“Because without that 14, 12 seats, it’s possible that we would not be able to send the prime minister for the second term in Putrajaya, and without our excellent success at the state, it’s possible we can no longer continue the legacy of leadership that has already entered its fourth consecutive term,” he said.