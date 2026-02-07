ALOR SETAR, Feb 7 — The trend of abuse of Social Visit Passes (PLS) by foreign nationals in the country has shown a slight increase over the past two years, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Immigration Department has detected various forms of misuse of PLS, including cases of foreign nationals entering the country as tourists but later working or conducting business.

He said there had been cases of foreigners entering the country as tourists, taking orders for furniture or interior decoration, returning to their home countries to complete the orders, and then coming back to offer prices that are significantly lower.

Speaking to reporters here today, he explained that such practices have an impact on local traders.

Saifuddin Nasution said this when asked to comment on the government’s move to establish a task force, to be coordinated by the Ministry of Finance, to address the issue of misuse of PLS.

According to him, the Immigration Department and the Border Control and Protection Agency are ready to take stricter enforcement action against such offences following the establishment of the task force.

“If arrests are made, the existing laws will be fully enforced and legal processes will be carried out. While we welcome tourists and visitors to the country, they must also respect the laws of the land,” he said.

On a separate matter, Saifuddin Nasution again urged the organisers of the Anti-Illegal Houses of Worship Movement rally not to proceed with the gathering in the federal capital.

“We will be receiving an official visit from a foreign leader, the Prime Minister of India. India is Malaysia’s strategic partner in trade and one of the country’s largest buyers of palm oil. Bilateral meetings between the two countries will also take place,” he said.

Earlier, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also co-chairman of the Kedah State Development Action Council (MTPN), inspected the RM17.5 million Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) Business Facilities Centre project here.

He said progress on the project has now reached 95 per cent and is expected to be fully completed by the middle of next month before commencing operations by August.

“Initially, this project was classified as a sick project, but the Public Works Department and the contractor did not give up. Now we are at the final stage of seeing the results,” he said. — Bernama