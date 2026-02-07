PUTRAJAYA, Feb 7 — The National Unity Ministry has stressed that issues related to places of worship are managed based on the existing legal framework and the principle of the rule of law, in line with the Federal Constitution and the spirit of Malaysia Madani

In a statement today, the ministry said matters related to the construction, renovation and compliance of places of worship fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government through relevant legal provisions.

“Accordingly, the ministry stresses that any issues related to places of worship must be addressed prudently, factually and in accordance with the law, without dragging in racial or religious sentiments that could undermine social harmony,” it said.

Among the key provisions is the Local Government Act 1976 (Act 171), which empowers local authorities to regulate building structures, cleanliness and to ensure that no place of worship is constructed without permission within their respective administrative areas.

In addition, the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) is also applied to regulate technical aspects of construction and the structural safety of places of worship to safeguard public safety.

The ministry also explained that the Town and Country Planning Act 1976 (Act 172) is implemented through PLANMalaysia for zoning planning and the designation of specific sites for places of worship in Local Plans.

The ministry said it remains committed to playing its role as a facilitator in strengthening understanding, dialogue and harmony among followers of different religions, while respecting the jurisdiction of the relevant agencies and decisions of the authorities made in accordance with the law.

It called on all parties to respect legal processes, avoid speculation and maintain a spirit of mutual respect to preserve national unity and the country’s stability. — Bernama