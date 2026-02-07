IPOH, Feb 7 — A pig farm construction project in Jalong, Sungai Siput has been ordered to halt operations immediately after proceeding without planning approval from the local authority.

Perak Human Resources, Health, Indian Community Affairs and National Integration Committee chairman Datuk A. Sivanesan said a compound had been imposed on the developer for failing to comply with construction standards.

“I will conduct a site visit this week to ensure the enforcement action is fully complied with. Any development carried out without planning approval is a violation of the law and will be subject to action, including fines,” he said.

Sivanesan was speaking to reporters after officiating the launch of the 30th anniversary celebration of Pantai Hospital Ipoh here today.

Earlier, Sungai Siput Umno Youth chief Ariff Zaky Zolkafly claimed in a Facebook post that the developer had been issued a stop-work notice and fined RM25,000 by the Sungai Siput District and Land Office and the Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council for each of the seven project lots involved.

He also alleged that preliminary works for the large-scale pig farm project, covering about 12 hectares, had been ongoing for the past three months.

Sivanesan said strict compliance with existing laws and modern pig farming standards is required, adding that 45 per cent of the 85 pig farms in Perak have adopted modern systems, while 20 per cent are undergoing upgrades.

“These measures are important to improve productivity and safety, as well as to reduce the risk of African Swine Fever in the state,” he said. — Bernama