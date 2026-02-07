SUNGAI SIPUT, 7 Feb — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), through the New Chinese Indian Villages Division (BKBCI) under the Local Government Department (JKT), has implemented a total of 2,750 development projects in Kampung Baru nationwide from 2023 to 2025.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming said the public infrastructure projects were carried out across 613 new villages, involving an allocation of RM325.3 million.

“These projects include 1,786 basic facilities and infrastructure works, the renovation of 902 dilapidated housing units, the completion of 62 new houses, and the installation of more than 2,300 solar LED street lights for the convenience and safety of Kampung Baru residents,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending the “Sentuhan Kejayaan Kampung Baru” programme here today.

Nga added that RM15 million had also been allocated for the development of 89 Indian Villages nationwide, covering the upgrading of public infrastructure, community halls, solar lighting, drainage systems, Madani food courts, public markets and Madani parks.

Meanwhile, he said that over the same three-year period, JKT nationwide completed 15,802 public infrastructure projects.

“In 2023, when I was entrusted with this responsibility, I set a target of completing 5,000 projects a year. These are public infrastructure projects for the well-being of the people. In three years, we have exceeded that target with a total of 15,802 projects.

“We care, we serve and, most importantly, we deliver,” he said.

Nga also said that the ministry had successfully revived 1,333 sick projects over the past three years, including 34 Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) housing projects previously classified as sick or abandoned.

“Today, I can confidently declare that all PR1MA projects nationwide are 100 per cent complete. After three long years of hard work and persistence, there is no longer a single affected project,” he said.

Meanwhile, KPKT, in a statement, said that 858 development projects were implemented last year alone, with a total allocation of RM100.5 million.

These included 560 basic facilities and infrastructure projects such as road and drainage upgrades, basketball courts and community halls.

According to the statement, 279 houses belonging to low-income Kampung Baru residents were repaired under the Kampung Baru House Restoration Assistance Programme, while 19 new houses were built under the Kampung Baru Madani People’s Housing Programme for homes deemed unsafe or uneconomical to repair.

Additionally, KPKT implemented 11 socio-economic development programmes for new villages last year, involving an allocation of RM2.49 million and benefiting 1,895 residents and entrepreneurs.

During today’s visit, Nga also inspected the Kampung Baru Rimba Panjang Community Hall upgrading project, completed at a cost of RM199,630, as well as the Sungai Siput Non-Halal Public Market upgrading project and the Kampung Baru Simpang Jalong business space, each costing RM500,000.

He later officiated the completion of a new house under the Kampung Baru Madani People’s Housing Programme in Kampung Baru Simpang Jalong.

Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB), a strategic partner of KPKT, has completed the construction of 19 new houses at RM1.51 million.

For this year, an allocation of RM1.8 million has been provided under the Rumah Madani Rakyat Kampung Baru programme. — Bernama