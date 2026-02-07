KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — DAP Socialist Youth (DAPSY) has urged authorities to take action against the organisers of the “Himpunan Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram” rally, warning that the gathering risks fuelling racial and religious tensions, DAPSY chief Woo Kah Leong said.

In a statement today, Woo called on all parties to stop using the term “kuil haram” (illegal temple), describing it as prejudicial, misleading, and hurtful to Hindu worshippers.

While reaffirming Malaysians’ constitutional right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, Woo said rallies framed around racial or religious narratives could deepen social divisions and undermine national harmony.

He stressed that many temples and places of worship in Malaysia predate modern land laws and urban planning regulations, and should be recognised for their historical, cultural, and heritage value.

“These places of worship carry long and complex histories, and should be seen as part of the nation’s cultural fabric and proof that Malaysia’s diverse communities can live together peacefully,” Woo said.

He warned that labelling sacred sites as “illegal” carries dangerous implications, creating the false impression that such places lack legitimacy or should be removed, which could complicate efforts to reach fair and peaceful solutions.

Woo added that issues involving land status or building approvals should be treated as administrative and governance matters, to be resolved through dialogue, negotiation, and rational engagement rather than provocative rhetoric.

“Rallies intended to spark controversy or inflame public sentiment are not solutions. Instead, they risk worsening misunderstandings and damaging racial unity,” he said.

He also called for action against individuals who promote hateful sentiments or offend Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious communities.

“Malaysia was built on a long-standing spirit of unity among all races. All parties must reject discriminatory narratives and prioritise humane, constitutional, and inclusive solutions,” Woo added.