KOTA KINABALU, Feb 7 — Several major roads in the city centre will be temporarily closed or diverted for the 2026 Chinese New Year Carnival, held at Lintasan Deasoka from Feb 9 to 11.

Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief ACP Kasim Muda said the measures aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the event.

“Affected routes include Jalan KK Bypass, Jalan Gaya, Jalan Pantai, and Jalan Coastal. Challenges we anticipate include limited parking, passengers being dropped off on main roads, and vehicles double-parked or left on central reservations,” he said in an interview with Sabah FM on Friday.

He added that emergency routes for ambulances and fire engines will remain accessible at all times.

“Traffic police officers will be stationed along the affected routes to ensure orderly movement and public safety. Security in crowded areas will also be strengthened to prevent petty crimes such as pickpocketing,” he said.

Kasim advised visitors to keep children under constant supervision and encouraged senior citizens to rest in suitable areas and avoid overcrowded spots.

He also urged all road users to cooperate, follow regulations, plan their journeys in advance, and maintain good conduct throughout the carnival. — Daily Express