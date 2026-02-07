HULU KELANG, Feb 7 — Criticism is fine in Malaysia, but those who threaten the country’s security will face “maximum action”, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, said he had issued this strict order yesterday during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting.

“Want to give views, can; want to give criticism, can; this is a free country. But if you threaten the country’s security and you try to sabotage the existing security of the country, believe it, I will take maximum action, arrest them and hurl (humbankan) them,” he told PKR members at the Selangor PKR convention here, with the delegates present loudly cheering in response.

He reminded everyone not to incite hatred or break the law, saying: “You are not a judge, you are not the police. If you want to take over the police’s role, we will catch you and hurl (humban). Believe it lah. Want to test? Test, test.”

Among other things, Anwar said he disagreed with temples being built without following the rules, and said all places of worship, including mosques, suraus, or churches, must all follow the rules.

He also spoke of how Cabinet meetings would look into all problems in the country, especially socio-economic issues such as jobs and education.

”This government takes the trouble to discuss and try and resolve every single issue affecting every single person in this country,” he said after listing out some of the issues discussed at Cabinet meetings.

Anwar said other politicians’ past attempts to have multiracial political parties were not successful, and that many had in 1999 and 2000 written off the idea that Malaysia could ever succeed in having a multiracial party.

But Anwar said PKR had insisted on taking care of all races and by having a voice to represent all, later also saying: “I want all Indians present to know, this party will fight and defend your rights.”

PKR vice president, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (centre), officiating the launch of the Selangor PKR mascot during the Selangor PKR convention at the MPAJ Convention Centre in Taman Melawati, today. — Picture by Yusof Isa

When Anwar arrived just before noon at the convention, PKR delegates were seen waving their hands, which had bracelets that flashed blue and red alternately.

Earlier at the convention, Selangor PKR also launched its official mascot, namely a sunbear wearing a red shirt sporting PKR’s logo, along with boots and a neckerchief in the party’s signature light blue colour.

The sunbear is said to be a symbol of strength, courage and resilience and adaptability.

The mascot has yet to be named and a contest will be held soon to name it.