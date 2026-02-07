BURGUNDY, Feb 7 — A Singaporean wine investor has uncorked a 127‑year‑old bottle of Romanée‑Conti, offering an extraordinarily rare glimpse into one of the world’s most coveted wines — a bottle typically traded as a museum‑grade collectible rather than consumed.

Soo Hoo Khoon Peng opened the 1899 Romanée‑Conti in January during a private tasting at Auprés du Clocher, a Michelin‑listed restaurant in Burgundy. The bottle, described by experts as a “unicorn,” is believed to be worth around €100,000 (RM466,184) based on provenance alone.

The wine’s authenticity was confirmed by its original cork — still bearing the 1899 imprint — and by its unusually well‑preserved condition. Experts noted its bright red hue, stable ullage levels and minimal travel over more than a century, factors that contributed to its survival through two World Wars and the phylloxera devastation that reshaped European vineyards.

The bottle’s journey is as remarkable as its age. Originally purchased from Domaine de la Romanée‑Conti (DRC) by the French noble de Brou de Laurière family, it lay forgotten in a cellar for decades. After the death of a descendant in 2011, it was mistakenly sold in a mixed lot of “19th‑century red wines” for only a few dozen euros.

An astute buyer later recognised its significance, and it eventually reached Soo Hoo through Burgundy distributor Maison Pion.

Soo Hoo, who co‑owns vineyards in Burgundy and Australia and distributes several high‑end labels, insisted the bottle be opened in the presence of DRC co‑owner Aubert de Villaine and leading wine authorities, including The Wine Advocate editor‑in‑chief William Kelley.

“Too many great bottles are never opened,” Soo Hoo told CNN. “This isn’t about status — it’s about learning and human connection.”

The wine, glowing amber with orange edges, revealed notes of dried flowers, tea and preserved plum. Kelley described its character as “heady vinosity,” while Maison Pion’s Olivier Pion called its purity “a miracle.”

In an era where legendary bottles are often locked away as investment trophies, experts praised Soo Hoo’s decision to open the 1899 as an act of rare generosity.

“Purchasing a relic of this magnitude simply to share it with peers proves his passion,” said Régis Cimmati of Maison Pion. “He truly belongs among the top figures in the global industry.”

Soo Hoo said the moment was about honouring the vineyard and the people behind the wine: “Ownership is temporary; experience is lasting.”