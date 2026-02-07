SINGAPORE, Feb 7 — A second Singaporean has been added to a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) website listing what it calls “the worst of the worst criminal aliens” arrested by immigration authorities.

According to the Straits Times Lim Seok Pheng, 47, was placed on the list on Feb 6 after DHS said it had added 5,000 more names, bringing the database to 25,011 individuals detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection.

Court records show Lim had sought an S visa for informants ahead of her release from a Texas federal prison in December 2025, citing her cooperation in US investigations into money laundering for Mexican drug cartels.

Her request was denied and she was taken into ICE custody upon release.

Lim was arrested in May 2018 at New York’s JFK Airport and later helped US authorities secure the conviction of a Chinese businessman who oversaw a laundering network linked to multiple drug cartels, including the Sinaloa cartel. She was involved in moving more than US$1.1 million in seized cash and operated under the aliases “Michelle” and “Zoo”.

Her listing makes her the second Singaporean on the DHS site, alongside convicted child sex offender Amos Yee. DHS launched the database in December 2025 to catalogue “criminal illegal aliens” arrested during enforcement operations.