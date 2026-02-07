KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Police are not granting permission for the Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (GARAH) rally scheduled to be held at the Sogo shopping complex tonight.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the decision was made following security intelligence assessments and feedback obtained from all relevant parties, including the owners of premises in the surrounding area.

He said the police received a letter of protest yesterday from the management of Sogo Complex, Pertama Complex, and Harissons, as well as other nearby premises, expressing concerns over the safety of customers who would be shopping at the time.

“Independent information also indicated the potential for a breach of the peace and security threats to the surrounding community, as the area is expected to be crowded with shoppers in conjunction with the celebration of several festivals,” he said in a statement today.

According to Fadil, the police had received a notification letter from the rally coordinator last Tuesday regarding plans to hold a peaceful assembly at 8 pm today.

He added that the Dang Wangi District Police Chief also held discussions with the organisers last Thursday.

He advised the public not to attend the rally and warned that firm action would be taken against any party attempting to create disorder or disrupt public safety.

“The police will ensure that public safety and well-being remain the top priority,” he said. — Bernama