JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 7 — Johor water operator Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd (Ranhill SAJ) will implement scheduled water supply in the Kluang and Pontian districts from midnight tonight until Feb 28, following a downward trend in the water level at the Machap dam, which is currently under close monitoring.

According to a post on Ranhill SAJ’s Facebook page, the Simpang Renggam Water Treatment Plant (LRA) remains operational and will continue supplying treated water to consumers, albeit at a more controlled capacity to ensure continuity of supply.

Ranhill SAJ said the scheduled water supply is being implemented as a temporary measure to stabilise LRA operations and ensure that water distribution is carried out fairly and adequately to all affected areas throughout the period.

“If conditions improve, including favourable weather and heavy rainfall in the catchment areas, the scheduled water supply will be reviewed,” it said.

The public is also advised to use water prudently, avoid wastage and store sufficient water for basic needs.

Alternative water supply via water tankers and static tanks will continue to be provided as needed at strategic locations, while the situation will be monitored and updates will be provided from time to time. — Bernama