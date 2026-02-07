BUTTERWORTH, Feb 7 — Police believe a single mother found dead in her home at the Sri Murni Flats in Sungai Dua on Wednesday was likely killed over jealousy.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said investigations are ongoing, with three men, including a foreign national, detained to assist in the case.

“At this stage, there are no other arrests or new suspects believed to be involved. Police do not rule out the possibility that the murder was linked to a romantic relationship and jealousy, but I cannot comment further as investigations are ongoing,” he told Bernama today.

The three suspects, aged between 38 and 45, are self-employed and labourers, and have been remanded until Feb 11 under Section 302 of the Penal Code, he added.

According to earlier reports, the 41-year-old victim, a school van driver and single mother, was found lying on a bed in one of the rooms of her apartment with slash wounds to her neck.

Neighbours reportedly alerted police at about 1.40 pm after the victim failed to respond despite the apartment door being open, while the grille gate was locked. — Bernama