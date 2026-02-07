SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great personal friend, saying his visit to Malaysia reflects the strong and enduring ties between the two countries amid growing global uncertainty.

He said he was delighted to welcome Modi to Malaysia as both nations continue to support each other’s growth in Asia.

“At a time of great uncertainty, our region needs voices that speak for dialogue over confrontation, for cooperation over narrow self-interest,” Anwar said during a public engagement session with Modi here.

“Together with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, let me reiterate my commitment to deepening cooperation in trade, technology, education and culture.”

Anwar said the true value of any partnership is measured by the impact it has on ordinary people, adding that he considers Modi not only a strategic partner, but also a close friend.

In his remarks, Modi described Malaysia as a great friend of India and a key partner in Asia’s future, announcing new initiatives including the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar Centre and the opening of a new Indian consulate — signalling deeper bilateral ties.

He said India–Malaysia relations have reached new heights, particularly after both countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Anwar’s visit to New Delhi in 2024.

“Today, we walk hand in hand for progress and prosperity,” Modi said, stressing that India’s success is Malaysia’s success — and Asia’s success.

He said the guiding word of the relationship is “IMPACT”, which stands for the India–Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation, reflecting the pace of engagement, the scale of shared ambitions, and tangible benefits for people in both countries.

Touching on cultural ties, Modi said he was pleased to see Thaipusam celebrations at Batu Caves last week, and welcomed the vibrant festivities held in Bagan Datoh, describing them as a reflection of Malaysia’s rich multicultural identity.

He said India deeply cherishes its cultural links with communities in Malaysia, including Sikh gurus and the Sikh diaspora, adding that cultural unity remains a powerful binding force.

“We understand unity in diversity,” Modi said.

Describing Tamil literature as eternal and Tamil culture as global, Modi said Tamil civilisation has contributed significantly to humanity through talent, values and creativity.

He added that he is proud that India’s Vice-President, External Affairs Minister, and several senior leaders hail from Tamil Nadu.

Modi also praised the Indian and Tamil diaspora in Malaysia, noting that the community has been present for centuries and continues to serve Malaysian society with distinction.

“India is proud to have established a Thiruvalluvar Chair at Universiti Malaya, and it will now be set up to further strengthen shared heritage between the two nations,” he said.

On the economic front, Modi highlighted the growing presence of Indian companies in Malaysia, including their role in establishing Malaysia’s first and Asia’s largest insulin manufacturing facility.

He also noted that India has become the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, reflecting the country’s expanding industrial capacity.

Encouraging Malaysians to visit India, Modi urged them to experience the country’s diversity firsthand — and not to travel alone.

“Bring your Malay friends with you,” he said.

Modi also announced Thiruvalluvar scholarships for Malaysian students to pursue studies in India, saying he looks forward to welcoming them under the programme.

He concluded by saying that 1.4 billion Indians are working towards building a developed India by 2047, expressing confidence that India–Malaysia cooperation will continue to benefit both nations — and humanity as a whole.