KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A fire at a plastic factory in the Alam Jaya Industrial Park, Bandar Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor, has been brought under control.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the blaze was contained at about 1.30pm.

“Firefighting efforts involved water supplies from fire hydrants and water tanker engines, using five 200-foot hose lines and 10 nozzle jets,” he said when contacted by Berita Harian.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that extinguishing work is still ongoing and no casualties have been reported.

Earlier, media reports said JBPM Selangor received an emergency call about the fire at 11.53am.

A total of 35 firefighters, along with fire engines from the Bestari Jaya, Kapar, Kota Anggerik, Rawang, Batu Arang and Petaling Jaya fire and rescue stations, were deployed to the scene.

Volunteer fire brigades from Tasik Puteri and Saujana Utama also assisted in the operation.