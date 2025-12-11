KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Two men believed to be involved in a shooting on Jalan Rasah, near the Port Dickson toll plaza, were arrested within 12 hours of the incident yesterday morning.

Seremban District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azahar Abdul Rahim, said the men were detained at a house in the district around 2am today, BuletinTV3 reported.

“Following a shooting that left one victim dead yesterday, the Seremban District Criminal Investigation Division conducted investigations and managed to track down the suspects.

“The two men, both in their 40s, are believed to be involved in the case and were arrested in Seremban early this morning,” he said.

Azahar added that a pistol believed to have been used in the shooting was also seized from the suspects.

Commenting on the possible motive, he said preliminary investigations suggested the incident may have been revenge-related.

“Checks indicate that the victim seriously injured in yesterday’s shooting was a suspect in a previous machete attack at a supermarket in the district in April.

“At this stage, we are still investigating whether the case is linked to any gang or organised crime. Further information will be provided if a gang connection is found,” he said.

Azahar said remand applications for both suspects were filed this morning, and investigations are being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

On the condition of the critically injured victim, he said the man is still in critical condition and receiving treatment in the emergency unit at Hospital Tuanku Jaafar.

Media reports yesterday stated that one of the victims of the Jalan Rasah shooting died while another received treatment at the hospital around 12.50pm.

It was understood that in the incident, which occurred at about 7am, both local men were seriously injured after being shot inside a Perodua Myvi they were travelling in before being rushed to hospital by members of the public.