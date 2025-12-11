KLANG, Dec 11 — Tengku Zerafina, daughter of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, today headed the list of 98 recipients of the state awards and honours in conjunction with His Royal Highness’ 80th birthday celebration.

Tengku Zerafina was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Selangor Yang Dihormati (D.K.II).

At the investiture ceremony held at the Balairung Seri, Istana Alam Shah here, Sultan Sharafuddin also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Paduka Mahkota Selangor (S.P.M.S.), which carries the title “Datuk Seri”, to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah Fook Ling.

The Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.S.I.S.), which carries the title “Datuk Setia”, was awarded to Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) deputy chairman Tan Sri Mazlan Mansor, YTL Corporation Berhad executive director Datuk Mark Yeoh Seok Kah and Subang Jaya Medical Centre orthopaedic consultant surgeon Datuk Dr Anuar Onah.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil led the list of 16 recipients of the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’ Paduka Mahkota Selangor (D.P.M.S.), which carries the title “Datuk” for men and “Datin Paduka” for women.

Among the other recipients of the same award were the Selangor state financial officer Datuk Dr Haniff Zainal Abidin, state Rural Development, Unity and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Rizam Ismail, Road Transport Department director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, Universiti Putra Malaysia vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah and Selangor Education Department director Dr Jafri Abu.

Others honoured were Federal Court judge Datuk Azizah Omar, Court of Appeal judge Ong Chee Kwan, Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Division director-general Rear Admiral Fadhil Abdul Rahman, Royal Malaysian Navy’s (RMN) Assistant Chief of Staff for Development Planning and Strategy Rear Admiral Ahmad Shafirudin Abu Bakar, and MAF Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services, Brig Gen Hamdan Ahmad of the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Additional recipients included Finance Ministry Tax Division undersecretary John Patrick Antonysamy, Girl Guides Association of Malaysia’s Selangor branch president Raja Datin Seri Utama Johanna Adrina Raja Arshad, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abd Razak, IOI Properties Group Berhad chief executive officer Datuk Lee Yeow Seng and Kuok Brothers Sdn Bhd managing director Kuok Meng Xiang.

The ceremony also saw 17 individuals receiving the Darjah Kebesaran Dato’-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (D.S.I.S.), which carried the title “Datuk” for men and “Datin Paduka” for women.

They included Orang Besar Istana Tengku Seri Perkasa Diraja Tengku Musahiddin Shah Tengku Abdul Samad Shah, Second Infantry Brigade commander Brig Gen Mohd Rosli Abu Bakar, Army Academy commandant Brig Gen Mohd Sauffi Omar, senior consultant in internal medicine and cardiologist Brig Gen Dr Mohd Rafizi Mohamed Rus and RMN Western Logistics commander at the Lumut Naval Base First Admiral Shaiful Bahri Baharuddin.

Also receiving the D.S.I.S. award were Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail, Petaling Jaya City Council mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon, National Audit Department Performance Audit (III) director Zirawati Kadir, Inland Revenue Board chief investigation officer Datuk Azhar Husin, and MAIS member Prof Dr Khadijah Mohd Khambali @ Hambali.

Others honoured were Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan Board of Trustees member Mohd Salim Mohamed Sain, Port Klang Authority general manager K. Subramaniam, Royal Mosque imam Mohd Rasid Mahful, the Sultan of Selangor’s police aide-de-camp Supt Ahmad Rohisham Ahmad, Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad managing director Datuk Mohd Imran Mohamad Salim, Valiram Group managing director Ashvin Jethanand Valiram, and renowned Malaysian artist Yusof Ghani.

National bodybuilder Ahmad Faiz Ariffin was awarded the Ahli Kegemilangan Sukan Selangor (A.K.S.), while 10 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Setia Mahkota Selangor (S.M.S.), including those involved in the Putra Heights gas pipeline explosion operation — Petaling district and land officer Huzunul Khaidil Mohammed and Selangor Social Welfare Department director Azmir Kassim.

Another 10 recipients were conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Setia-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (S.I.S.), among them Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat and Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim, who were also involved in the Putra Heights operation, as well as YTL Power International Berhad vice-president (Commercial) Dominic Hua Shi Hao.

At the ceremony, 15 individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli Mahkota Selangor (A.M.S.), 15 received the Darjah Kebesaran Ahli-Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (A.I.S.), and national tower runner Soh Wai Ching was awarded the Bintang Kecemerlangan Sukan Selangor (B.K.S.), while seven individuals received the Bintang Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (B.P.C.). — Bernama