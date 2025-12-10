BANGKOK, Dec 10 — Malaysia celebrated its first gold medal of the 2025 SEA Games today after the national men’s five-a-side (5S) hockey team defeated Indonesia 7-3 in the final at the Royal Thai Air Force Stadium (RTAF).

The win was made sweeter as it came in the debut of the 5S hockey event at the biennial Games.

Malaysia started strongly, taking a 3-0 lead in the first period through Mohamad Akhimullah Anuar Esook, Muhammad Abid Sufian Mat Ruslee and Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukran, who scored in the seventh, eighth and 14th minutes.

The national side kept the momentum going in the second half with four more goals.

Akhimullah added two more in the 17th and 29th minutes to complete his hattrick, Abid struck again in the 22nd minute, and Shafiq Ikhmal Daniel Suzaini sealed the big win with a last-minute goal.

Indonesia replied with three goals - one from Mochamad Fathur in the 19th minute and a quick brace from Alfandy Prastyo in the 24th minute.

National head coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman said he was proud of the team’s effort in delivering Malaysia’s first gold of the Games.

“Alhamdulillah, very proud that 5S hockey contributed a gold medal and that we made history as this is the first time the event is held at the SEA Games.

“I trusted the players’ abilities based on their strong performances earlier. The seven players with World Cup experience helped guide the new ones,” he said.

Malaysia entered the final with full confidence after sweeping through the round robin stage - beating Indonesia 4-2, thrashing the Philippines 18-0 and defeating Thailand 9-1 - before downing the Philippines 9-1 again in this morning’s semifinal.

Meanwhile, the women’s team had to settle for silver after losing 1-7 to Thailand in their final. — Bernama