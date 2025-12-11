KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Police have received a mobile phone containing an audio clip allegedly linked to the fatal Durian Tunggal shooting, after family members of the three men killed in the November 24 incident came forward to assist investigations.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said the case — now handled entirely by Bukit Aman’s special investigation team — will be conducted fairly and professionally in line with existing laws.

He said the relatives were at Bukit Aman at about 10.30am, where one of them handed over the device to officers for analysis.

CyberSecurity Malaysia also assisted police in taking a voice sample from the individual who submitted the phone.

Statements were recorded from the three family members, with their lawyers present.

Kumar said police have so far interviewed seven witnesses, comprising the three relatives of the deceased and four medical officers.

He added that the force remains committed to ensuring transparency and integrity throughout the investigation and will not compromise on any form of misconduct.