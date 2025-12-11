KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed deep concern over the many hate postings and comments on social media, saying he is disturbed over the rising tide of issues of race and religion, as well as fake news.

The Ruler advised netizens to “think deeply before you post something or want to say something”.

“There is a cost to your postings, especially on matters relating to race and religion. There are consequences, including harm and stirring unnecessary hatred,” said Sultan Sharafuddin.

His Royal Highness asked what was the point of these race-based narratives and comments if they led to polarisation and mistrust among Malaysians.

“What is the point of calling fellow Malaysians ‘Type C’ (Chinese) or ‘Type M’ (Malays) or kafir and non-kafir (infidels and non-infidels), orang kita (our people) or jenis dia (their kind)? Stop such nonsense, please,’’ His Royal Highness said in an exclusive interview with Bernama.

The interview was conducted by Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, who is a National Journalism Laureate.

“My message to the people of Selangor, please care about Malaysia and the state of Selangor. Please work together regardless of our race and religion.

“Focus on the commonalities of all races. Don’t harp on the differences. There are things that we cannot change as human beings. So, it is better to emphasise the common good, values and principles in life and religion,’’ the Ruler added.

Sultan Sharafuddin expressed concern that “it will get worse in the run-up to the next general election”, which could be next year or the following year.

“With AI (artificial intelligence), I can only sense more damaging content being created to stir up political negativity.

“AI is good, but we still need to have laws to prevent its abuse, such as deepfakes, which are often used by scammers.

“We also need to stop other forms of damaging content by applying strict laws which must be enforced,’’ said the Ruler.

Sultan Sharafuddin said hate speech and malicious content tied to race and religion not only jeopardise social harmony but are also legally actionable under existing laws.

“Many of these comments and postings are provocative, disrespectful and harmful.

“In Malaysia’s context, where sensitivities around ethnicity, faith and national identity are high, we must understand that such online behaviour cannot be tolerated,’’ His Royal Highness added. — Bernama