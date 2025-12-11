IPOH, Dec 11 — Fourteen Perak Bersatu division chiefs yesterday called for President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down to make way for the party’s renewal efforts.

The call was made during a press conference attended by several state Bersatu division heads, deputies and secretaries, all of whom expressed their unanimous concerns regarding the ongoing crisis within the party.

Pasir Salak division chief Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, acting as the spokesperson for the group, said Muhyiddin must take responsibility for the turmoil within the party, including Bersatu’s defeat in the 17th Sabah State Election.

“If this action is not taken now, we fear that Bersatu will be rejected in all constituencies during the 16th General Election. The president must demonstrate humility and leadership. We hope Tan Sri will hear our grievances and concerns,” he said.

Zainol Fadzi also claimed that personal issues involving the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman had become a liability to the party, resulting in the public’s rejection of both Bersatu and its coalition.

Furthermore, the group questioned the actions of Bersatu’s Disciplinary Board, which suspended and expelled several leaders, including Ipoh Timur division chief Muhammad Fadhli Ismail, who was expelled on October 14.

The 14 divisions supporting this call include Bersatu Tanjung Malim, Pasir Salak, Teluk Intan, Tapah, Kampar, Gopeng, Parit, Beruas, Ipoh Timor, Padang Rengas, Bukit Gantang, Bagan Serai, Larut and Gerik. — Bernama