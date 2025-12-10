MUAR, Dec 10 — A father and son died in a fire that broke out at a two-storey bungalow in Lorong Haji Sulaiman, Sungai Abong Darat here Monday.

In a statement today, Muar police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said police were alerted by the Sultanah Aminah Specialist Hospital at 2.35pm before opening an investigation.

He said the first victim, a 30-year-old man who was bedridden due to injuries from a previous road accident, was found with burn marks on his body.

The second victim, his 75-year-old father, died at the hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties while attempting to extinguish the fire.

“Initial investigations found no elements of foul play. The bodies of both victims have been sent to the forensics unit and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said. — Bernama