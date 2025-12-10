ORLANDO, Dec 10 — A small plane made a dramatic emergency landing on a busy Florida freeway on Monday night, colliding with a car as it touched down, authorities have confirmed.

However, the incident resulted in only minor injuries, according to Fox News Orlando.

The pilot and a passenger on the plane were unharmed, while the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on Interstate-95 in Merritt Island around 5.45pm.

Video footage posted online shows the small Beechcraft 55 aircraft descending onto the freeway directly into the path of a moving Toyota Camry.

The plane appears to land partially on top of the car before skidding to a stop on the road in front of it.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the pilot had reported engine trouble and was attempting to make an emergency landing.

The two 27-year-old men on board the plane were uninjured.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Camry was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.