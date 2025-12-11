KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Residents in the district of Gua Musang in Kelantan, especially those living in low-lying areas, have been warned of the potential for a second wave of flooding at any time.

Mohd Roshdi Ismail, chairman of the Gua Musang District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD), said the first wave of floods during the early phase of the North-east Monsoon (MTL) recently had inundated several locations in the interior areas, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

He added that, in addition to flooding, landslides had also occurred in Orang Asli settlements and part of the Gua Musang-Lojing road had collapsed.

“We are still in the MTL phase and may face a second wave of floods, which can occur at any time.

“I urge residents in this district, particularly those living along riverbanks, to remain vigilant and cautious, and to follow authorities’ instructions if evacuation is required.

“Important documents should be kept in a safe place and carried along if evacuation becomes necessary,” he said in a phone interview.

Mohd Roshdi also advised parents to closely monitor their children throughout the monsoon season.

“We are concerned for the safety of children who like to play in water, as accidents could occur.

“Orang Asli residents in interior areas are also urged to be cautious of landslides,” he added.

Earlier this month, the media reported that the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) was on high alert for a possible second wave of flooding, while ensuring that coordination of financial aid and essential supplies for victims was carried out promptly.