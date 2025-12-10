SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has given assurances that its mandate will not overlap with that of the newly established Ombudsman Malaysia in handling integrity and governance cases.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the agency’s primary scope of work is investigation and operations, complemented by public education and advocacy on integrity and governance.

Its remit, he added, includes preventive measures and advising government departments on corruption and governance issues to facilitate reform.

“Besides the MACC, there are also other departments and agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) within the Ombudsman (Malaysia). The details will be announced later.

“Apart from the government stating there will be no overlap of powers, I give my assurance as well,” he told reporters.

Earlier, he delivered a keynote address titled “Integrity is the Core of Leadership, Trust is the Foundation of Success” at the MACC—UiTM Inspiration 2025: Integrity and Leadership Day event at Universiti Teknologi MARA Puncak Alam Campus, here today.

Also present was UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin.

Azam said the MACC will fully cooperate in the drafting of the Malaysian Ombudsman Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament the middle of next year.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government will establish a Malaysian Ombudsman to handle public complaints with a broad mandate covering maladministration, misconduct, whistleblower protection and freedom of information.

Anwar said this key agreement was reached in a meeting of the Cabinet Special Committee on National Governance, which he chairs.

He emphasised that it demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening public rights and preserving public sector integrity. — Bernama