PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — The government has relaxed dress code rules at government counters and offices during emergencies or unusual situations to ensure the public’s right to immediate services is not denied.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said this decision takes into account the needs of frontline services such as security, healthcare and other services that directly interact with the public.

“Relaxation of the dress code will be allowed in emergency situations and those outside normal circumstances to ensure customers’ rights to immediate service, as outlined in Section 3.2 of Appendix A of Public Administration Circular (PKPA) 1/2025,” he said in a statement today.

He added that emergencies and situations outside normal circumstances include accident reports, fire reports and disaster-related matters that pose a threat to lives and property.

For routine matters at government counters and offices, Shamsul Azri said department heads have the discretion to determine appropriate and respectful attire based on the current guidelines.

“The public service will keep improving customer relations to ensure services are accessible, friendly, efficient and responsive, in line with the Ihsan principles of the Madani core values,” he added.

Shamsul Azri also noted that the dress code for government counters or offices is set out in PKPA No. 1 of 2025: Strengthening Public Sector Customer Relationship Management, which took effect on January 20.

The guidelines require that attire be respectful and appropriate, in line with the fifth principle of the Rukun Negara, which focuses on courtesy and morality. — Bernama