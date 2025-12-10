KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A Myanmar national pleaded guilty in the High Court here today to the murder of an eight-year-old boy in April last year.

Hrang Tling Thang, 23, who works as an electrician, made the plea after the charge was read out to him by a court interpreter before Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid.

According to the charge, he is accused of murdering the Myanmar boy at a house in Jalan Pasar Baru here between 11am and 12.25pm on April 14, 2024.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of up to 40 years, and if the death sentence is not imposed, a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Ahmad Hijrah Wan Abdullah requested a new mention date for the presentation of case facts and sentencing, as the accused was unrepresented during today’s proceedings.

Judge Azhar fixed February 13 next year for the presentation of case facts and sentencing, as well as for the appointment of counsel for the accused. — Bernama