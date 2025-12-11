PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — Investigations by the special team set up by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) into allegations by family members of three male suspects shot dead in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, will be conducted according to the legal process, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the team would take all relevant evidence, including allegations raised by family members through their lawyers, before determining the direction of the investigation.

“Bukit Aman has established a special committee, as announced by Datuk M Kumar (Bukit Aman JSJ Director).

“The committee will record statements, including from the family member who spoke to the lawyers about the existence of an audio, and so on,” he told at a press conference after the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

He assured that the investigation would be carried out transparently and professionally.

Yesterday, it was reported that the special investigation team has recorded statements from seven witnesses, consisting of three family members and four medical officers.

On November 24, police shot dead three men, aged between 24 and 29, believed to be part of the Durian Tunggal gang.

In the incident, which occurred at 4.30am, a police corporal, in his early 30s, was seriously injured in his left arm after one of the suspects allegedly swung a machete.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar was reported to have said that the three suspects were believed to be on their way to rob a premises.

He said the gang had been active in crime since 2024, and believed responsible for robberies, involving losses worth RM1.35 million, in 20 cases in Melaka and one case each in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor.

Dzulkhairi had said that one of the three men had attacked a policeman with a machete and left that policeman seriously injured on the left arm, and that the police had to shoot in self-defence.

The families of the three men have reportedly disputed the police’s account of what happened, and this resulted in the police setting up a special team to investigate the allegations. — Bernama