KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah on the occasion of the Ruler’s 80th birthday today.

In his Facebook post, Anwar also prayed that Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, as well as the entire Selangor royal family, would be granted good health and lasting well-being.

In conjunction with the 80th birthday of the Selangor Sultan, 98 individuals were also conferred state awards and honours, in an investiture ceremony at Istana Alam Shah today. — Bernama