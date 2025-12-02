KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The government will review existing legal provisions on the enforcement of deviant activities following the arrest of 208 individuals in a raid on a Chow Kit health premises last Friday, suspected of hosting immoral activities.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the review follows intelligence gathering and joint operations by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and other agencies involved in the raid.

“Feedback from the Internal Security Division and the police suggests it is time to revisit certain provisions related to addressing such cases,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) Symposium in Kuala Lumpur today.

He added that the specific details of the review would be carefully considered.

The raid was led by the KL Strike Force team, in collaboration with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

It resulted in the detention of 208 individuals, including 17 civil servants, aged between 19 and 60, along with 24 foreign nationals. Police also seized condoms and other items believed to be used for immoral purposes.

In response to privacy concerns raised by critics of the raid, Saifuddin stressed that privacy does not apply in the context of enforcement actions at a premises housing hundreds of visitors.

“Privacy applies when you’re alone at home. But this was a premises with 202 individuals. What privacy are we talking about? The police must balance their enforcement duties to curb immoral activities with protecting civil rights,” he said.

He also called on all parties, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to consider the broader context, focusing on actions that contradict religious and moral values. — Bernama