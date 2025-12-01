KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Api-Api assemblyman Loi Kok Liang expressed his heartfelt gratitude after winning the election on Saturday, thanking all supporters, team members and volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes.

He said this victory belongs to the people — to every citizen who stood firmly on the side of justice and change throughout the campaign.

“Thank you to the voters of Api-Api. Through your ballots, you have shown that what the people want is hard work, honesty and responsibility.”

Loi noted that although the election process was full of challenges, it also revealed the people’s strong desire for reform and progress.

“We must not waste even a single ounce of the trust the people have placed in us. This is a responsibility, and it is also a mission,” he stressed.

He said his future focus will be on addressing the most urgent issues faced by the Api-Api constituency. He pledged to maintain open communication with residents and to promote transparent, accountable and efficient local governance.

Loi also emphasized that he will continue to uphold the spirit of inclusiveness, working with community groups and professionals to advance the overall development of Kota Kinabalu.

“Api-Api’s future does not belong to me alone — it belongs to all residents of Kota Kinabalu. Only through unity can we go further,” he said.

In closing, he expressed that this victory is not the end, but the beginning of a new journey. He called on all voters to continue providing oversight and support, and he vowed to serve Api-Api with unwavering commitment for a brighter future.

“Thank you, everyone. Api Api — let’s keep moving forward together.”

Loi defeated Thonny Chee (PKR–Pakatan Harapan), Ting Shu Kiong (Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku), Soh Kee Suat (Parti Bumi Kenyalang) and Ng Chun Sua (Parti Impian Sabah). — The Borneo Post