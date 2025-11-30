KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Misconduct in public agencies is on the rise, with 50 cases investigated by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) as of last month, up from 36 in the same period last year.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Ismail Bakar said agencies with the most cases included the Immigration Department, Road Transport Department, Labour Department, Environment Department, Fisheries Department, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and National Anti-Drug Agency.

“Shortcuts, procedural violations or misuse of resources must be addressed immediately with clear and consistent consequences,” he was quoted as saying by The Sunday Star today, highlighting the need to prevent misconduct from becoming normalised.

Ismail also stressed the importance of acting impartially on departmental leadership “even when decisions may be unpopular”.

About half of the agencies had implemented EAIC’s recommended disciplinary actions, with some deviations based on the nature of the misconduct.

“EAIC observes that disciplinary effectiveness often depends on whether agencies act on recommended actions. Instances where recommendations are downgraded without justification or classified as No Further Action undermine organisational discipline.

“In some cases, disciplinary actions differ from EAIC’s recommendations based on the nature of the misconduct and the agency’s judgment, showing both compliance and areas where stronger accountability is needed,” he was quoted as saying.

“To emphasise leadership responsibility, the chief secretary to the government has mandated EAIC to include the Demerit Performance Evaluation System in its disciplinary recommendation letters,” Ismail was quoted as saying, giving EAIC recommendations binding authority.

He said the rise in misconduct cases reflects stronger detection, reporting, and enforcement, while underlining the need for continuous improvement, robust internal controls, and proactive oversight across civil service and enforcement agencies.