KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has sufficient personnel to respond, even if floods were to strike all states simultaneously.

Its director (Fire and Rescue Operations), Nordin Pauzi, said that in such a scenario, personnel would be directed to switch from 12-hour to 24-hour work shifts.

“However, during the recent Typhoon Senyar incident, combined with the monsoon season — which resulted in floods in almost every state — we did not need to extend shifts to 24 hours. This shows that we have not yet utilised 100 per cent of our manpower. Our personnel are still able to work overtime,” he said.

He told reporters this after visiting the Disaster Operations Room and attending a briefing on the current flood situation at the Terengganu JBPM Headquarters today.

Nordin added that assets have also been strategically positioned to ensure smooth rescue and evacuation operations for flood victims.

“We have instructed all fire stations nationwide to inspect their assets, including quantity, functionality and readiness for use,” he said, adding that all rescue agencies are also fully prepared with their respective assets, ready to be mobilised at any time under the coordination of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma). — Bernama