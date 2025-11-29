PETALING JAYA, Nov 29 — DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook today said he takes full responsibility for the party’s failure to win any seats in the 17th Sabah state election.

He said the party leadership would review its shortcomings and work to regain voters’ confidence.

“As the Secretary-General of the party, I take full responsibility for the shortcomings and the failure of DAP to win any seats in the 17th Sabah State Election,” Loke said in a statement on Facebook tonight.

“We will take heed of this result and conduct a thorough review of our shortcomings, as well as work towards regaining the support of the rakyat in the upcoming elections.”

In a statement posted earlier, DAP Sabah acknowledged that it was unable to retain any of the seats it previously held and said it respected the decision of voters in the eight constituencies it contested.

The party also extended its congratulations to the candidates and parties that secured mandates in those areas.

DAP Sabah noted that it still has two Members of Parliament, representing Kota Kinabalu and Sandakan, both of whom it said will intensify their constituency work.