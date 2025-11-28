IPOH, 28 Nov — Perak will take stern action against unlicensed hotel operations starting from January 2026, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the registration regularisation process under the Perak Hotel Enactment for hotels had officially ended on June 30 this year.

“During the one-year regularisation period, the state government and the local authorities provided ample space, opportunities, and guidance for operators to register and meet licensing requirements,” she said.

Ng was replying to an oral question asked by Simpang Pulai assemblyman Wong Chai Yi regarding the action that will be taken by government against unlicensed operators.

Despite the official registration period having ended, Ng said the local authorities, at their discretion, have continued issuing reminders and persuasion notices to operators who have yet to register.

“However, no more tolerance on this issue. Enforcement action and fines will be imposed on those who remain non-compliant starting from next year,” she said.

“Under Section 3(4), operators running hotels without a licence issued by the licensing authority can face a fine of up to RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

“Continuous violations can attract fines of up to RM1,000 per day,” Ng said

Ng also stressed that the state government is taking a firm stance on this matter.

“There will be no further tolerance for unlicensed operations, illegal premises, or operators deliberately flouting the Perak Hotel Enactment.

“This is to ensure the hospitality industry in Perak operates in an orderly, safe, and professional manner,” she said.