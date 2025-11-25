KENINGAU, Nov 25 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is on high alert to ensure that all Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates can sit for their examinations safely and in an orderly manner, even amid the ongoing floods.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry would not allow any candidates to miss their examinations due to disasters such as floods, landslides, or extreme weather phenomena.

“The student attendance is a priority to ensure the smooth running of the SPM examination. Some 413,000 students across the country are scheduled to sit for the exams starting today.

“There are challenges in some states due to the floods but all preparations are running smoothly with the cooperation of the agencies involved,” she told reporters after observing the first day of the SPM examination at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Keningau here today.

Fadhlina said the ministry had taken immediate measures, including providing alternative examination centres, arranging special transport, and offering temporary accommodation for students in flood-affected areas.

She said that the MOE, through the State Education Department and District Education Office, was also closely monitoring school conditions to ensure that examination halls remained safe.

Meanwhile, Sabah State Education director Datuk Raisin Saidin said that his department had arranged for teachers and volunteers to be on standby to ensure the smooth conduct of the SPM examination in the event of a disaster.

“Out of 3,482 staff appointed, 732 are volunteers. This complies with the guidelines set by the Examination Board, which requires 21 per cent of staff to be volunteers.

“This SPM examination also involves 232 students with special needs, with all support facilities provided to ensure they can sit for the examination comfortably,” he said.

The SPM 2025 written examination began today with Bahasa Melayu Paper 1 at 8.15am, followed by Pendidikan Seni Visual – Teori Seni Paper 1 at 11.45am, and Bahasa Melayu Paper 2 at 2.30pm. — Bernama