SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — A pharmacy worker was injured in the leg after being bitten by a two-metre python while in the pharmacy’s toilet in Setia Alam near here this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations directorAhmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received a call about the incident at about 3.46 pm and mobilied six firefighters from Bukit Jelutong Fire and Rescue Station.

“The firefighters arrived about 15 minutes later and managed to free the woman, 23, from the bite and she was handed over to the Health Ministry officers for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

The python was taken and released in a safe area before the operation ended at 4.29 pm. — Bernama