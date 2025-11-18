KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — If you have a mobile phone, you have probably received an SMS from your telco in recent days urging you to download the NG SaveME 999 app — complete with reminders not to misuse it.

But what exactly is this app that many Malaysians are only now hearing about, and why are telcos suddenly pushing it?

For starters, the app is part of the Next Generation Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (NG MERS 999), developed through a collaboration between Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) and the Communications Ministry.

It aims to deliver faster, more accurate and more effective responses to emergency calls, replacing the long-running MERS 999 platform, also developed and operated by TM.

Putrajaya says the upgraded system integrates web-based digital mapping, caller ID, geolocation services, artificial intelligence and mobile applications into its emergency management workflow.

Still, questions remain over the need for an app — and the seemingly “unnecessary” steps required just to report an emergency.

But first, what does the app require?

Once downloaded, users must complete a notably lengthy registration process before the app can be used.

They must first create a username and password, followed by an ID verification step requiring them to photograph their MyKad or another valid ID.

An email verification via One-Time Password is then needed, along with additional details such as one’s home address.

How does the app help?

A key part of the upgrade is the SaveME 999 mobile application, which supports video calls, text messaging and multimedia-based alerts.

By connecting directly with the Royal Malaysia Police, Health Ministry, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, users can report a range of incidents — from fires, crimes and medical emergencies to humanitarian assistance and maritime distress.

Once logged in, users are presented with two options: Slide to Call 999 or Slide to Send a Report.

Before using the app, users must navigate two screens, including a login screen requiring biometric or password authentication. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

“Slide to Call 999” essentially mirrors a standard emergency call, except with additional steps, since it simply redirects users to their phone’s dialler.

“Slide to Send Report” lets users provide extra details, including their current address and the type of incident, with the option to attach a voice note or video.

This multimedia input offers responders better context, helping them deploy the right personnel and resources.

The app also includes a Report tab with Active and History sections, allowing users to track their submitted reports.

A good initiative, but…

Despite being designed with accessibility in mind, including for PwD users, the app requires a stable internet connection and may not perform well in areas with weak coverage.

Users must also enable location services or the app will prevent them from submitting a report.

On top of that, they must authenticate via biometric verification or password — an additional hurdle during a life-threatening emergency.

Upon logging in, users are presented with two convenient options — but are they really that convenient? — Picture by Kenneth Tee

In fact, emergency actions can already be triggered directly through smartphones’ built-in Emergency SOS functions — by pressing the power button five times on most Android devices or long-pressing the side and volume buttons on iPhones.

The result is a layer of confusion: users can still call 999 directly, bypassing the app entirely and rendering parts of the system arguably redundant.