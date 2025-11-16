TUMPAT, Nov 16 — The Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) has handled 1,238 Return To Work (RTW) motivation cases since 2024.

Its director, Nora Yaacob said from the total, 827 individuals successfully returned to work and were now capable of generating incomes on their own through entrepreneurial activities.

“For instance, we have a case of an Insured Person, Mohd Fazreeriwani Mohamad Arjunazri, an RTW who is now capable of working again.

“He was previously involved in an accident and received RM17,970 in temporary disability benefits, permanent disability benefits (29 per cent), encompassing a bulk payment of RM7,179.24 and lifetime monthly payments of RM207,” she told reporters after the Cakna Prihatin PERKESO-Tabung Haji (TH) programme in Wakaf Bharu, here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fazreeriwani, 39, described his situation as being ‘given a second life’ as he managed to start walking again after having half his body paralysed from a fall off a roof while doing wiring work over two years ago.

He said injuries to his backbone caused him to lose the ability to move from his waist down, but PERKESO’s assistance allowed him to undergo rehabilitation at the Melaka PERKESO Rehabilitation Centre for three months under the RTW programme.

“Alhamdulillah, the physiotherapy treatment has helped me recover and return to work to support my wife and three children selling kuih and preserved fruits and I’m very grateful that PERKESO helped me from the very first day of the accident in August 2023, including while I was undergoing surgery.

“After this, I want to increase my kuih production and expand my market and help those in similar situations to secure incomes,” Mohd Fazreeriwani said. — Bernama