SEPANG, Nov 14 — Core airport functions including passenger processing, terminal movement and key systems such as the Aerotrain and baggage handling system were not affected after a water leakage incident at KLIA Terminal 1 this afternoon, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said.

In a statement today, MAHB said the incident occurred at 4.14pm following exceptionally heavy rainfall that coincided with a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

“Water in the affected sections was cleared within one and a half hours, and check-in counters K and L have reopened after critical systems in the area were assessed and deemed safe for use,” it said.

Airport teams were deployed immediately to secure the area, guide passengers and protect electrical systems.

A technical assessment is underway to identify the root cause and implement preventive measures against future incidents.

Earlier, a 26-second video clip believed to show the leakage at the terminal’s departure hall circulated widely on social media.