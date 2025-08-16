IPOH, Aug 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the government has recovered up to RM5 billion in assets and funds seized from corruption cases over the past year alone.

He said the seizures were from various government ministries and departments, such as Immigration and Customs, as well as from politicians.

“Some people mock or criticise the anti-corruption drive. But let me tell you, over the past year alone, we have recovered between RM4 billion and RM5 billion in assets and funds.

“That shows the seriousness of our efforts to clean up governance. All of this, however, can only be achieved with good governance,” he said in his speech during the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ipoh Sentral Development Project located opposite the Ipoh Railway Station here.

The prime minister said Malaysia cannot advance in dignity and status if it continues to follow outdated practices such as rewarding high commissions and or offering additional building floors in exchange for major projects.

“This must be stopped. Regulations must be clear across all sectors,” he said.

Referring to the 13th Malaysia Plan, Anwar said its foundation lies in strengthening growth and ensuring inclusivity.

“When we say ‘raise the ceiling’, it means the economy must expand. Growth must be faster, investments stronger, agriculture developed, all sectors strengthened.

“But when the ceiling rises, the floor must also rise, meaning people’s livelihoods must improve. Salaries must go up,” he said.

Anwar reiterated that the government has allocated an additional RM10 billion this year and RM18 billion next year to reform the public service under the Public Service Remuneration Scheme.

He said such measures were taken to ensure basic needs were met.

“Because we cannot expect police officers, for example, to work long hours while their housing remains neglected. Tiny houses built 50 or 60 years ago. These things must change. That’s what raising the floor means,” he said.

On wages, he said the government has been making gradual increases as a “step-up”, adding that government-linked companies have already set a higher floor of RM3,100.

“Is RM1,700 enough? No, but we increased it gradually,” he said.