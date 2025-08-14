GEORGE TOWN, Aug 14 — Penang DAP will lodge a police report against an allegedly illegal gathering organised by Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh in Kepala Batas this evening.

Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim Chee Keong called on the police to take stern action against Dr Akmal for his clear defiance of police directive not to organise a rally over the upside-down flag issue.

“The rally by Akmal Saleh and his group is a violation of the law and a provocation that threatens public order,” he said in a statement issued today.

He said the police should take action to send a signal that such acts of provocation will not be tolerated in this country, especially during Merdeka month which should promote unity, not division.

Sim said Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail had urged all parties not to gather at Kepala Batas today, but they ignored it.

“As part of the state government, Penang DAP fully respected the police’s directives and did not mobilise our members or supporters to take part in the gathering,” he said.

He said only local representatives were present to distribute the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with Merdeka celebrations to foster patriotism and strengthen unity.

Earlier this evening, Dr Akmal led approximately 200 people in a 1.4km march to the hardware shop in Kepala Batas over the upside-down flag issue.

Dr Akmal had reportedly claimed that they only wanted to send a clear message about respecting the Jalur Gemilang and that it cannot be hung upside down.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail had advised for the gathering to be called off as it could threaten public safety and well-being.

“To safeguard the safety of the local community and to prevent any form of unhealthy confrontation between opposing groups, PDRM advises all parties involved to cancel the planned gathering,” he said.

Some of the shops in the area shuttered early to avoid being caught in the gathering.

There was also heavy police presence in the area to control the crowd.

The controversy arose after the hardware store in Jalan Bertam Perdana recently went viral for flying the national flag upside down.

The 59-year-old shop owner, who was arrested and investigated over the incident, reportedly said it was an unintentional mistake while measuring the flagpole and that he had corrected the mistake later.

Following the controversy, DAP announced that it would sponsor a giant Jalur Gemilang for the shop and mobilised Penang party members to distribute 831 flags.