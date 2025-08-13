GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail has urged the public not to attend a planned gathering in Bertam, Kepala Batas tomorrow, which is in protest of a shopkeeper who displayed an upside-down Jalur Gemilang.

He said the advisory is aimed at ensuring the safety of local residents and maintaining public order.

“We are aware of a group organising a gathering tomorrow and we are advising everyone not to take part in the gathering,” he said in a statement issued today.

He also called on all parties to remain patient while awaiting a decision from the office of the public prosecutor.

“Do not take any action that could cause any form of tension,” he added.

Datuk Azizee warned that the police will take firm action against anyone who breaks the law or causes a breach of peace, disorder, riot, or other criminal activity, in accordance with existing legal provisions.

Regarding the upside-down flag incident, he said investigations have also been conducted on the individual who recorded and shared the video under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“As of today, a total of 38 police reports has been received nationwide, 17 from Penang and 21 from other states,” he said.

He added that the investigation papers were completed and submitted to the Penang public prosecutor’s office on August 11, and are now being reviewed by the relevant authorities.