KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — City Hall (DBKL) has yet to release its 2026 budget, leaving local residents groups worried about service disruptions and delayed projects.

The delay could hit essential operations, such as enforcement activities, that rely on annual allocations, The Star reported today.

Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan noted that the abrupt departure of Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif as mayor could have contributed to the complication, adding that the hold-up exposed deeper governance issues at DBKL.

“This is why we are pushing for a Private Member’s Bill to introduce a councillor system, to prevent such instances from recurring,” he was quoted as saying.

The Bill, submitted last month, seeks to amend the Federal Capital Act 1960 and introduce councillors appointed by MPs to share authority with the mayor.

It follows Public Accounts Committee recommendations for stronger checks and balances at DBKL.

Evelyne Low, secretary of Happy Garden and Continental Park Residents Association, said communities are left in the dark.

“When the budget is delayed, we do not know whether we have enough funds or need to look for additional support,” she was quoted as saying.

“When something as important as a budget is not presented, it creates an impression of a lack of transparency and that is not good for the city,” Brickfields Rukun Tetangga chairman SKK Naidu was quoted as saying.

According to The Star, DBKL said it would brief the new minister, deputy minister, and all 11 Kuala Lumpur MPs at an upcoming Federal Territories Ministerial Council meeting, but no date has been set.

Lawyer Derek Fernandez said that local government cannot spend money unless it has been budgeted for.

“Good governance requires MPs or assemblymen to be consulted before the budget is approved, not after,” he was quoted as saying.